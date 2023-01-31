LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

LVAC opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Medtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $158,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $539,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

