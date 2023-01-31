Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,813,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 42.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of KRO opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

