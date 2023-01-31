Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $717.98

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.98 ($8.87) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.00). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 802 ($9.90), with a volume of 55,552 shares changing hands.

Keller Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 766.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 717.98. The company has a market cap of £583.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.32.

Keller Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.