Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.40. Kamada shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 36,422 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Kamada Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kamada by 12.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,819 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
