Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.40. Kamada shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 36,422 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Kamada had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kamada by 12.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,819 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.