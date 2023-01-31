IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.49

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.49 and traded as low as $17.90. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 651 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.55.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for about 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

