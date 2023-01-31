IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.49

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.49 and traded as low as $17.90. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 651 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.55.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
