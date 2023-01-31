Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

HXL stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $69.14.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

