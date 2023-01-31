Heidi J. Matheys Sells 3,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2 %

VVV stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

