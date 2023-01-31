HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $285.00 at Loop Capital

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.05.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $253.30 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average of $220.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

