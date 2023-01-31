Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 78,557 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,895.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.