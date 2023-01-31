Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $154,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $961.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Healthcare Services Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

