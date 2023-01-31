Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.30 Million in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.