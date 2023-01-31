Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,743 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of STC opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

