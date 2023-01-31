Freshworks (FRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.62. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,555,696. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 1,610.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

