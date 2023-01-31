Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of GOOGL opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.