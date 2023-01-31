Evolution Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
