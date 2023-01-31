e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.92

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.92 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.77 ($0.19). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 39,982 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £94.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 22.64 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

In other e-therapeutics news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 44,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,539.50 ($9,311.47).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

