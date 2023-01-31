Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:DEI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 170.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
