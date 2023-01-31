Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 170.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

