Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
NYSE:DEI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 170.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.