Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,749.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

