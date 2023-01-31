Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $6.95. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 19,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

