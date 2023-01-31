Comerica Bank Acquires 539 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 109.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 715.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,609 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

