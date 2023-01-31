Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.21.

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.05. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.18 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

