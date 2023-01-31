Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $8.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,609.86 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,494.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,529.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.