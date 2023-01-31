Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,609.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,494.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,529.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.