Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.77. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 508,487 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
The firm has a market cap of $155.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
