Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.77. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 508,487 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $155.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 464.75% and a return on equity of 147.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

