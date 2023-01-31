Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 12,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $634.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

