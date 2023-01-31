Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Price Performance

CIA opened at C$6.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.99 and a twelve month high of C$7.60.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.