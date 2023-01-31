Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Centene Stock Down 0.7 %
CNC stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 199.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
