Catalent (CTLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTLT opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

