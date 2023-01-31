Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLT opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Catalent by 71.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

