Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $214.05 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3,216.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.