Carlisle Companies (CSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.47. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $214.05 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

