Carlisle Companies (CSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.47. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $214.05 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.
CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
