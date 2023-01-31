Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 13,330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,019.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

GOOGL opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

