Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

