Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.19 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.86 ($0.06). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,576,833 shares changing hands.
Bushveld Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.19. The stock has a market cap of £63.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.
About Bushveld Minerals
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
