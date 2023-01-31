Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 20,535,388 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

