Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.27.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

