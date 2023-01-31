Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.66. Aware shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 15,331 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Aware Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.