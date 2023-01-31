Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.66. Aware shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 15,331 shares traded.
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.
