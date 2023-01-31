Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.08.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.14 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

