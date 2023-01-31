Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.16) to GBX 441 ($5.45) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0065 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

