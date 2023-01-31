Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pareto Securities downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.51.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $11.78 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

