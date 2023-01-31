Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ARESF opened at $7.06 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

