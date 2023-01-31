Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
ARESF opened at $7.06 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
