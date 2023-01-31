Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.7 %
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.