Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

