Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.