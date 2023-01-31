Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,925.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 25,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,848.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 170,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,866.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

