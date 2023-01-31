Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 43,393.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 108,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

