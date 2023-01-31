Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 191.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $598,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $598,205.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $218,878.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,102.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

