Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 191.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ ICVX opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.21.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
