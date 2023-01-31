Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProPetro by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

