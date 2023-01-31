Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $231.87

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $231.87 and traded as low as $231.68. Alexander’s shares last traded at $233.40, with a volume of 6,811 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.